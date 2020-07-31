MDC invites people to explore a Missouri stream on Aug. 11

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A healthy Missouri stream is full of life – literally. Crayfish, fish, turtles, and a variety of insects are among the creatures that can be found at or beneath the surface of many of the Show-Me state’s streams.

People can get a first-hand view of stream life at the free Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Creek Life.” This program will be from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 11 and will consist of a wade through a section of Whitewater Creek near Millersville. Participants should meet at the north parking lot at MDC’s Old Plantation Access in western Cape Girardeau County. People should dress to get wet and be wearing shoes that are suitable for wading (no Crocs or flip-flops). MDC staff will provide nets and containers for aquatic animal observation.

To ensure the health of all, face coverings will be required of participants age 9 and up during the instruction part of the program but face coverings will not be required during the time in the creek. This program is designed for ages 6 and up. To help ensure an accurate count, please register each family member that plans to attend. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173926

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.