MDC invites teens to 2-day Conservation and Hunter Education Camp June 16-17 at Busch Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Imagine a free, two-day summer camp where kids get to explore the outdoors, learn new skills, and become hunter education certified. This June the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering just that.

MDC invites young people ages 11-15 years to attend a two-day Youth Conservation and Hunter Education Camp Monday and Tuesday, June 16 – 17 from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. The camp will be held at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles and is free to attend.

The camp will take advantage of the resources of the conservation area to provide kids with real, hands-on experiences in the outdoors. All activities will be led by MDC staff in a supportive learning environment.

“The goal of this camp is to prepare participants with the confidence to explore Missouri’s diverse outdoors on their own,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Becky Robertson.

Some of the hands-on skills participants will learn include archery, shooting sports, fishing, atlatl throwing, and canoeing. All the equipment needed will be supplied by MDC. Best safety practices will be emphasized for all activities.

By the completion of camp, participants will become Hunter Education certified so that they may continue using their newly learned skills.

Registration is open to the first 60 applicants who have not attended before. The Youth Conservation and Hunter Education Camp is free; however, participants should note that they must register in advance with the following steps:

Register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Cs . A current email address must be provided.

Watch for an email and a packet in the mail

Fill out the packet as soon as possible and return by either email, or by postal mail to 2360 Highway D St. Charles, MO 63304

Students must complete the Hunter Education knowledge portion explained in packet and return

Completed packets must be returned either by mail or email by May 19.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

