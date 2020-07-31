Tennessee Corn Promotion Board to Meet

NASHVILLE– The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board will meet Aug. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. CDT at the University of Tennessee Research & Education Center, 3A Ledbetter Gate Road in Milan, Tenn.

The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda includes program updates, a review of board finances, and election of officers.

The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board was created in 2018 by state law to oversee the collection and use of assessments paid by producers to promote the increased production, consumption, use, and sale of Tennessee corn products.

For more information, contact Evan Boyd at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture at 731-514-5708.