Maintenance Work Next Week in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing road closures for maintenance improvement work on Route 4008 (High Hill Road) and Route 2022 (Center Church Road/Heinz Camp Road) in Lawrence County, will occur Monday through Friday, August 3-7 weather permitting.

Road closures will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the following locations:

Through traffic will be detoured via a red arrow detour. Both roadways will reopen to traffic at 5 p.m. each day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

