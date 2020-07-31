Bridge Inspection Work Sunday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, August 2 weather permitting.

Bridge inspection work, requiring single-lane restrictions, will occur from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday in the following locations:

Inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) between the Stanwix Street (Exit 70D) off-ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge

Interstate connector from the Fort Duquesne Bridge (I-279) to eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East

Crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

