A new mural in Lander's City Park

Lander - Art and science combine to educate the public through the new mural in Lander’s City Park. The mural located on the restroom in the Park was created by Snow Deep Designs artists Dannine Donaho and Lori Hunter and is part of the Popo Agie Gold project created by AtLAS (At Lander Arts and Sciences). The animals and plants in this mural represent the flora and fauna in the Popo Agie watershed. The droplets, painted by the community, represent the water itself and its importance to life here in Wyoming.

The goal of the Pogo Agie Gold project, which began in 2018 a series of multiple projects to highlight the importance of the local watershed. The project has sought to inspire pride and responsibility in the watershed by increasing knowledge and understanding of local water use and creating familiarity with our water sources. Popo Agie Gold has also sought to engage community members and students around watershed challenges, and provide education on mitigating some of these challenges. The project encourages responsible water use and collaboration on how to improve the health of our water.

“Popo Agie Gold has directly supported projects being completed in the watershed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and other organizations through public education, awareness, and appreciation of our water resources, “ says Game and Fish Information and Education Specialist Rene Schell, also an AtLAS working group member. “I truly believe the melding of arts and sciences engages people and inspires change in ways that neither could do alone.”

The following partners made this project possible: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Water for Wildlife Foundation, Western Native Trout Initiative, Wyoming Business Council, Lander Recreation Board, Popo Agie Conservation District, Department of Environmental Quality, The Nature Conservancy, Promoting Arts in Lander Schools, and so many more.

