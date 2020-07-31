Paving work on Fort Weaver Road in the northbound direction rescheduled to the week of Sunday, Aug. 2

Main, News Posted on Jul 31, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that due to wet weather conditions last week, paving work on Fort Weaver Road in the northbound direction and connecting ramps has been rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 through Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Construction will need two nights of dry weather during this period for work to be completed. Roadwork originally scheduled in the southbound direction will remain the same for Sunday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 9. See details below.

Sunday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 6 (rescheduled work)

Alternating two lane closures on Fort Weaver Rd in the northbound direction between Laulaunui St and the H-1 Freeway overpass on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Left turn lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp (Exit 5) to Kunia Road in the northbound direction on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Full closure of the northbound Fort Weaver Road Waipahu offramp (Exit 5) on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway onramp from Fort Weaver Road in the northbound direction on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 9

Alternating two lane closures on Fort Weaver Rd in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway overpass and Laulaunui Street on Monday night through Thursday morning, and on Sunday night Aug. 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) on Monday night through Thursday morning, and on Sunday night Aug. 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp (Exit 5) on Monday night through Thursday morning, and on Sunday night Aug. 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the southbound Fort Weaver Road Kapolei offramp (Exit 6A) on Monday night through Thursday morning, and on Sunday night Aug. 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the southbound Fort Weaver Road Waipahu offramp (Exit 5) on Monday night through Thursday morning, and on Sunday night Aug. 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the westbound Farrington Highway onramp to Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction on Monday night through Thursday morning, and on Sunday night Aug. 9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HDOT advises motorists to use alternate routes as the listed ramps and roadways will be closed to all traffic. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of closures and detours. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

