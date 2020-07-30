Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,617 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Devastating Effects of Senate GOP COVID-19 Inaction

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after it was reported that GDP contracted by nearly one-third in the second quarter and jobless claims rose to 1.43 million:

 

“Ten weeks after House Democrats passed The Heroes Act to defeat the coronavirus and safely reopen the economy, Senate Republicans’ ongoing delay continues to wreak its deadly toll on the lives and livelihoods of the American people.

 

“Millions of America’s children are food insecure.  Families are on the verge of eviction.  Tens of millions of Americans have applied for Unemployment Insurance, with more than 1 million people applying each week for 19 weeks straight.  Nearly 4.5 million Americans have been infected, and 150,000 are tragically dead.

 

“Disaster is on America’s doorstep.  As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday, ‘The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in keeping the virus in check…  This pandemic and its fallout really represents the biggest shock to the U.S. economy in living memory.’

 

“Republicans need to get serious immediately, and work with Democrats to save lives and livelihoods during this devastating time.”

 

# # #

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Devastating Effects of Senate GOP COVID-19 Inaction

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.