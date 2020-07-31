Professional Learning Opportunity: Reopening Maine School Libraries

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm to explore the issues around the reopening of Maine school libraries.

With Janet McKenney, from the Maine State Library, Jennifer Alvino, Director of the Windham Public Library, along with representatives from Maine’s CDC and the DOE, the webinar will identify solutions to the problems librarians will face as they plan to safely reopen their facilities this fall while continuing to facilitate learning, support curriculum, and promote literacy.

To register for this free event, open to all Maine educators, visit this link: http://www.maslibraries.org/events