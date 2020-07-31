Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Foster joins MnDOT as assistant district engineer – state aid (July 31, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Krysten Saatela Foster, P.E., has been selected as District 1 assistant district engineer – state aid.

As the state aid engineer, Foster provides leadership for counties, state-aid cities and townships in the delivery of their transportation projects. Additionally, Foster’s role serves as a liaison for local agency staff, consulting engineers and local elected officials to maintain collaborative working relationships and promote effective communications with MnDOT District 1.

“Krysten has been a leader in the transportation industry for several years. She previously served as a county engineer for both Lake and Cook counties. This experience brings valuable insight and perspective to MnDOT. Krysten is a great addition to our team,” said Duane Hill District 1 district engineer.

Foster holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree from The College of Saint Scholastica. She began her career with MnDOT’s Graduate Engineer Program in 2007, with rotations in several MnDOT offices. She has worked for MnDOT and Lake and Cook counties in an increasingly responsible engineering capacity since 2007.

Outside of work, Foster is a supporter of FIRST Robotics and enjoys volunteering in the community. She was selected for Duluth News Tribune’s 20 under 40 in 2017.

