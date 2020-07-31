Farmers Markets Remain a Safe Source for Fresh, Local Foods

NASHVILLE — Farmers markets throughout Tennessee have worked diligently to connect producers of fresh, local foods to consumers safely. From visiting a new market to lighting up the night in Nashville, there are many ways to celebrate farmers markets during National Farmers Market Week Aug. 2-8, 2020.

“Tennessee’s farmers markets have not wavered in providing fresh, local foods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “They’ve adapted to changes quickly, offering drive-through service, spreading vendors out and making other adjustments to serve their customers. Their efforts to manage the challenges make this National Farmers Market Week a bit more meaningful.”

With 161 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app, it is easy to find a market near you with diverse foods and products.

Hot weather crops like melons are abundant through August, while most summer produce, like tomatoes, sweet corn, beans, and squash hit peak throughout the month. Farm-direct meats and dairy products round out many farmers markets’ menus.

Pick Tennessee Products will mark National Farmers Market Week by lighting the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville. The night of Aug. 2, the bridge will be lit green to recognize Pick Tennessee Products and the impact of farmers markets in Tennessee. The Pick Tennessee Products Farmers Market Memories Photo Challenge winners will also be unveiled during National Farmers Market Week on the Pick Tennessee Products social media accounts.

The Tennessee’s farmers markets directory can be accessed at www.PickTNProducts.org and via the Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm related events, activities, and products.