7/31/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis: State Fire Marshal’s Office Prepared for Hurricane Isaias TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on preparation for Hurricane Isaias. For important storm preparation resources and tips, please visit PrepareFL.com. CFO Jimmy Patronis, “This morning, I received a briefing from my team on being prepared for Hurricane Isaias. Florida’s first responders are ready to protect life and property and are closely monitoring the storm. It’s important families across the state use this as an opportunity to get prepared. Whether this storm tracks 30-to-40 miles East or West will make a big difference on who this storm impacts. “Moreover, as we saw with Hurricane Michael, storms can intensify right before they make landfall, so it’s important families take this storm seriously. Should this storm track along Florida’s Eastern coast, it will be especially important that communities along the coast are prepared for storm surge. We saw especially significant impacts in Flagler a few years back, so its important families listen to officials on the ground and not just pay attention to wind speed. “Clearly, COVID-19 is going to throw a curve ball on how families and our first responders deal with this storm. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is going to lean heavily on technology to maintain our protocols for social distancing, and in some instances shelter in place to avoid spreading the coronavirus. It’ll be more important than ever for neighbors to help neighbors. “Finally, there are assets all across the state of Florida that are prepared for deployment through the State Emergency Response Plan (SERP). The next 24 hours will better inform officials throughout the state on where assets may be needed to get our communities up and running, should this storm make landfall. We’re continuing to pray for the best while preparing for the worst as Hurricane Isaias makes its way North.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).