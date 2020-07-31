Surprise Me Kitchen Debuts Gourmet "No-Menu" Dining Concept to Unburden the Stress of Food Service Decision-Making
California-based, premium food service that delivers personalized dining experiences through its innovative “No-Menu” conceptLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craving wholesome, gourmet meals delivered safely to the comfort of your home but taxed by the burden of choice when considering limited menu options from traditional meal kit services?
Surprise Me Kitchen is a California-based, premium food service that delivers personalized dining experiences through its innovative “No-Menu” concept.
Surrender your senses and enjoy a fine dining experience in the comfort of your home crafted by imaginative chefs who unleash their culinary expertise in surprising new ways.
At Surprise Me Kitchen, there are no menus.
Highly experienced chefs create magnificent meals just for you designed around food allergies, dietary restrictions, and food preferences.
It’s that simple.
Aimed to alleviate the stress of small choices found through other food services while reinstating consumer freedom, Surprise Me Kitchen Chef favorites include mango shrimp cocktail, roasted asparagus, and cauliflower, charred octopus, grilled asparagus, tiger prawns with grits, curry gnocchi, watermelon feta cheese salad, Branzino, braised short rib, duck breast, mini Caprese salad, cheese tortellini and more. Options also include dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and vegetarian options.
No menus. No decisions. No Stress.
Surprise Me Kitchen’s delivery zones include the westside of Los Angeles, covering Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood, Culver City, Cheviot Hills, Palms, MarVista, Beverlywood, and Miracle Mile with a goal to grow and export our innovative “No Menu” concept nationwide.
To experience Surprise Me Kitchen, customers create an account by visiting https://www.surprisemekitchen.com/. After selecting food allergies, dietary restrictions, and preferences here https://eat.9fold.me/index.html#/11248 Surprise Me Kitchen chefs create a personalized, well-packaged 4-course meal which is delivered to your home by an elegant butler in white gloves.
Health, safety, and peace of mind is our first priority, and Surprise Me Kitchen is doing everything we can to protect you. Our fine dining experience not only follows Federal and State safety protocols but institutes additional efforts as we deliver our experience to the comfort of your home. Learn more here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxcCB4nCSz4&feature=youtu.be
