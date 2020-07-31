Big Horn County entering Stage 1 fire restrictions

Flood, Drought & Fire - Region 7

Fri Jul 31 12:56:00 MDT 2020

Effective July 30th at 12:01 a.m., Big Horn County will enter Stage 1 fire restrictions. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within that county, so campfire and smoking restrictions will be in place at Rosebud Battlefield State Park.

An exemption allows campfires at Tongue River Reservoir State Park, but only within established steel grates.

All other FWP sites in Big Horn County are under Stage 1 restrictions, which ban building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire. People also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to dry conditions and fire dangers.