Route 130 Improvement Works Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 130 (Broadway Boulevard/Fifth Street) in Pitcairn Borough and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 3 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers on Route 130 between Haymaker Road and Thomas Street will occur according to the following schedule:

Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (as needed)

Monday through Thursday nights – 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday and Saturday nights – 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, and pavement marking installation.

The project is part of a $4.83 group paving job. A. Liberoni, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in early December 2020.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

