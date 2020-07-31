Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,593 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Opens Sugar Run Road in Tuscarora Township, Perry County

Road closed in early May due to collapsed pipe

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Perry County are advised Route 4006 (Sugar Run Road) in Tuscarora Township is now open to traffic. The road was closed in early May between Route 17 (Racoon Valley Road) and Route 4007 (Creek Road) due to a collapsed pipe and section of roadway.

A Perry County PennDOT maintenance crew replaced the pipe and repaired the road.

Sugar Run Road averages approximately 350 vehicles per day.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

You just read:

PennDOT Opens Sugar Run Road in Tuscarora Township, Perry County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.