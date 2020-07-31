PennDOT Opens Sugar Run Road in Tuscarora Township, Perry County

Road closed in early May due to collapsed pipe

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Perry County are advised Route 4006 (Sugar Run Road) in Tuscarora Township is now open to traffic. The road was closed in early May between Route 17 (Racoon Valley Road) and Route 4007 (Creek Road) due to a collapsed pipe and section of roadway.

A Perry County PennDOT maintenance crew replaced the pipe and repaired the road.

Sugar Run Road averages approximately 350 vehicles per day.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018