Carbon County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Several State Roads

County: Carbon Municipality: Franklin & Lower Towamensing Townships Road name: Cherry Hill Road Between: US 209 and Fireline Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe flushing, Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/6/20 Est completion date: 8/7/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township Road name: Interstate 80 Ramps Between: Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) and Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Bridge inspection crews will be working in the shoulder areas of the I-80 Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) interchange. Please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 8/5/20 Est completion date: 8/5/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest and Kidder Townships Road name: PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between: Maury Road and Monroe County line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe flushing, Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/3/20 Est completion date: 8/7/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest and Kidder Townships Road name: PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between: Maury Road and Monroe County line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for ditch cleaning, Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 8/3/20 Est completion date: 8/7/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

