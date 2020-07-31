Lane Closures Continue Next Week on Interstate 80 EB/WB in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures will continue next week in White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Tuesday, August 4, the contractor, HRI, Incorporated, will begin work on the bridge over White Deer Creek in White Deer Township. Work will include cleaning the deck and placement of an epoxy overlay. On Wednesday, August 5, the contractor will begin removing pain lines in the eastbound lanes beginning at the Mile Run exit (Exit 199). Work will be performed between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Motorists should expect alternating short-term single lane closures while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 7, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###