Announcing CustomerCONNECT — A Live, Virtual Event Devoted to Customer Experience and the Voice of the Customer

CustomerCONNECT, our upcoming live, virtual event, is yet another opportunity to learn, share, network, and engage as we head into one of the busiest times of the year for the CX industry.” — Chad McDaniel

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce CustomerCONNECT, an innovative industry event designed to bring together the world’s foremost customer experience executives for a unique opportunity to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate for an improved customer experience. CustomerCONNECT is a live, virtual event scheduled for August 11, 2020, featuring a packed agenda that will kick off at 11:15 AM EDT and run until 5:45 PM EDT, followed by unique networking and debriefing sessions on the morning of August 12. CustomerCONNECT is a completely free event and participants will gain access to a full slate of interactive presentations, live Q&A with CX thought leaders, virtual networking activities, on-demand content, and valuable materials — all with one simple registration.

CustomerCONNECT features an impressive lineup of keynote speakers that include Lisa Oswald from Travelzoo, Elena Loucaidou from Wargaming.net, Bit Rambusch from Dell Technologies, Angie Pizzuti from DTE Energy, and Becky Ploeger from Hilton. The theme of CustomerCONNECT is Voice of the Customer, and each keynote presentation will inspire and educate by sharing insights into the challenges faced and successes claimed over recent months.

“In recent months, customer needs have changed rapidly. The same is true for brands as they transform in response to an evolving landscape,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “Throughout this era of unprecedented CX transformation, our community leaders have charted new territory — breaking down barriers, overcoming challenges, and solving issues through innovation. CustomerCONNECT, our upcoming live, virtual event, is yet another opportunity to learn, share, network, and engage as we head into one of the busiest times of the year for the CX industry.”

In addition to an all-star cast of keynote speakers, CustomerCONNECT will also play host to thought leadership presentations and virtual solution showcases from event sponsors Salesforce, Interactions, Concentrix, Hiya, and Kustomer. This content, along with ample opportunities for live engagement and virtual networking, make CustomerCONNECT an essential event on any CX professionals’ calendar in the weeks and months to come.

Already have a busy day planned for August 11, 2020? No problem. As a part of the free registration to CustomerCONNECT, registrants will gain access to on-demand streams of each and every session, available within moments of their completion. In other words, registrants don’t have to miss a minute of the action. Furthermore, they will have the flexibility to tune in (and out) of the live event according to their existing schedule. On-demand recording will also be made available to registrants for several weeks following the event, providing ample opportunity to listen, evaluate, and improve.

CustomerCONNECT is fast approaching, and it’s the quintessential CX event industry executives don’t want to miss. Early registration is highly recommended. Moreover, CustomerCONNECT will not only plug participants into an invaluable slate of content, it’s also a great opportunity to get familiar with the Execs In The Know community — a thriving, highly-engage group of CX advocates and enthusiasts.