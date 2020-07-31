West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference canceled

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (July 31, 2020) – The 2020 West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for October 2-4 at Twin Falls State Park, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program (YEP), the event had occurred annually since 1976. The conference is open to West Virginians, ages 13 through 18, and typically includes a weekend of field trips and workshops that focus on environmental education and careers.

“We’ve now had to cancel all three of the YEP’s marquee events this year because of the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic,” YEP Director Annette Hoskins said. “While it’s disheartening we can’t be with the wonderful youth of this state in person, we know the safety of our citizens and staff is what is most important.”

In addition to the Youth Environmental Conference, the YEP’s Youth Environmental Day, scheduled for North Bend State Park in May, and June’s state Junior Conservation Camp, set for Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley, also were canceled. The YEP did conduct a virtual Junior Conservation Camp.

Hoskins said the 2022 Youth Conference will return to Twin Falls State Park in Wyoming County. The 2021 conference is scheduled for Cacapon State Park in Morgan County.

