GlobalShopex Launches International Checkout Solution for Magento v2.3.5
GlobalShopex announces the release of its Magento extension v2.3.5 to facilitate cross border e-commerce international checkout and logistics solution.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalShopex, a leader in the international e-commerce market, is excited to announce and introduce its highly anticipated GSX International Checkout Solution for Magento 2.3.5 in the Magento Marketplace https://marketplace.magento.com/gsx-globalshopex.html
GlobalShopex Director of Marketing Daniela Jara Hödar said, “With the excelent upgrades made in Magento version 2.3.5 we are very exited to update our global e-commerce cross border solution to assist US merchants with their international checkout and shipping needs.”
“GlobalShopex is proud to add our new Magento 2.3.5 extension to our existing and very successful Magento 1.X and 2.0 plug ins. GlobalShopex always offers all of its extensions free of charge allowing merchants to start selling internationally to over 200 countries and territories quickly, easily and with no risk. Magento merchants will be able to increase cross border conversion and international sales by taking advantage of GlobalShopex features which enable international customer to shop in their home currency, pay all duties and taxes up front while utilizing their favored payment methods” added Raimundo Martinez , GlobalShopex CEO.
About GlobalShopex:
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) international e-commerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information, go to http://www.globalshopex.com
