M-134 resurfacing project starts Aug. 3 in Chippewa, Mackinac counties

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Chippewa, Mackinac

HIGHWAY: M-134

CLOSEST TOWNS: Hessel, Cedarville, Detour

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $3 million to mill and resurface a total of about 15 miles of M-134, from Three Mile Road in Hessel to west of Hilltop Drive in Cedarville and from the Mackinac/Chippewa county line to the Detour Village ferry dock in Chippewa and Mackinac counties. The work also includes shoulder widening, trenching, crack filling, and sidewalk ramps. The project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require intermittent daytime single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators. A 10.5-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.

