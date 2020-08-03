Benro Introduces Three New Breeds of Tripod Designed to Be at Home in Any Habitat
The Bat, Rhino and Tortoise Collections allow creators to explore all sorts of incredible places as their creativity runs wild.
— Brian Hynes, Benro Brand Marketing Manager
At home in the tightest of spaces but able to fly free at a moment’s notice
The Benro Bat Series has a new tripod design with 5 preset leg angles, allowing you to place these tripods in positions that traditional tripods are incapable of. No matter where you travel to, rest assured you will be able to use your Benro Bat tripod in any location you find yourself in whether it be a canyon, ice cave or the middle of the desert.
Flexibility, with a quick multi-angle adjustment, is the key feature of the Bat Series tripod. In addition to the five adjustable preset leg angles, the central column can be quickly inverted without the need to remove it from the tripod, for low-level photography.
The range consists of 4 tripod kits, aluminum and carbon fiber options are available, offering weight capacities up to 16kg and weighing in from just 2.1lb (0.99kg). These fall into one of 3 series - 0, 1, 2, each number denoting the top tube diameter. The Bat series tripods also inherit the key signature features of all Benro travel tripods: reverse folding leg functionality and portability. With an extended central column locking knob, it is also possible to achieve better stability.
Bat Key Features
- Five individual leg angle adjustments
- Quick reverse center column position
- Extended locking knob enhances the locking strength for the 2-part center column
- New design casting reduces weight
- Three accessory attachment threads are designed into the casting
- Braided carbon fiber composite tubing improves weight capacity
- New leg lock grip design improves handling
- Three-step self-adaptive feet provides improved stability
- Converts to a monopod
The Benro Tortoise Collection
For those who appreciate the firmest of footing and a rock-solid platform
The small yet mighty Tortoise Series Tripod has been developed for those looking for a compact, lightweight travel tripod, that punches above its weight class when it comes to weight capacity and stability. Without the addition of a center column, the diameter of a folded Tortoise is just 3.1in (8cm) making it extremely portable and easy to stow in a backpack.
There are two types of Tortoise Series tripods available, one for photo that features a flat platform to mount the head and another for video that features a ball leveling device to mount the head on.
There are five models for photo, all in carbon fiber with weight capacities up to 44lb (20kg) and weighing from just 1.27lb (0.58kg), meaning there is sure to be a model to suit most photographer's requirements. There are two video models available, both made from lightweight carbon fiber and able to support up to 44lb (20kg).
Tortoise Key Features
- Compact, lightweight design that is effortlessly portable.
- Spring-loaded 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 attachment threads provide compatibility with most cameras/devices
- 3 x ¼" threads to attach accessories into the main casting
- Carbon fiber braided composite tubing, improving weight capacity by 13%
- Includes high quality padded carrying case
- Three-step, self-adaptive feet for improved stability
The Benro Rhino Collection
Stand strong and imagine all the possibilities
The Rhino Series of photographic tripods offers the best combination of strength and weight without compromising stability. With the reverse folding design, it is extremely portable and is equally suited for the studio as well as outdoors.
The automatic leg angle adjustment allows you to change leg angles with the push of a button. Each Rhino tripod also converts to a full-size monopod when the designated leg and center column are combined.
Rhino Key Features
- Auto-hold trigger
Makes it easier to adjust the tripod leg angles – there is no need to hold the release button down, you can now adjust the angle effortlessly.
Step 1: When adjusting the leg angle upward, press the release lock and it will stay open for adjustment.
Step 2: When you have selected the angle you require, just press the pre-locking button.
Step 3: The leg is locked.
Step 4: When finished you can fold the legs closed.
- Extended locking knob enhances the locking strength for the center column
- Weight of main tripod casting reduced with new design
- Accessory mounting threads allow mounting of arms to the main casting
- Braided carbon fiber tube allows for improved weight capacity
- Ergonomic grips for twist leg locks improve the operation
- Three-step rubber feet improves the stability
- Convertible to monopod
More more information about the Benro Bat, Rhino and Tortoise Collection, please contact Brian Hynes at brianh@macgroupus.com
About Benro
Originally founded in 1996 as a cooperative tripod manufacturer, Benro developed and began marketing its own brand name - Benro Professional Tripods and Heads in 2002. Since that time Benro Precision Photography Industry Co. Ltd. has received numerous accolades and awards for product and design features. Benro continuously strives to develop lighter, stronger and more versatile products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. The Benro mission is simple: to design and build products that exceed the needs of demanding photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA.
About MAC Group
32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
