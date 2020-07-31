Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Across Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and several other state highways in the Philadelphia region for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Bucks County

Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures with flagging are scheduled on Route 513 (Hulmeville Road/Bellevue Avenue) between Galloway Avenue and Durham Avenue in Penndale and Hulmeville boroughs and Bensalem Township for milling and paving; and

Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekday lane restrictions with flagging are scheduled on Church Hill Road between Route 412 (Durham Road) and Route 611 (Easton Road); and Center Hill Road between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Lake Warren Road in Nockamixon Township for milling and paving.

Montgomery County

Sunday, August 2, through Thursday, August 6, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 73 (Skippack Pike) between Mara Drive and Bethlehem Pike in Whitpain and Whitemarsh townships for sawing and sealing.

Philadelphia

Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Marshall Road between Cobbs Creek Parkway and the Marshall Road Bridge over Cobbs Creek for milling and paving; and

Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on Cobbs Creek Parkway/63rd Street between City Avenue and Woodland Avenue for milling and paving.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

