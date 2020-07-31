U.S. 322, U.S. 1 Reduced to Single Lane Next Week for Center Work Zone Setup in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA -- U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers on Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at various locations between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Foulk Road as crews place westbound traffic onto the new westbound pavement and prepare a center-area work zone, marking completion of westbound widening and the start of the Section 101 project’s final stage to rebuild the center area of the roadway in Concord Township, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Flaggers will direct an alternating single lane of eastbound or westbound traffic through various work areas as crews shift one lane westbound traffic to the westbound side on Monday, August 3, and then work through the end of the week to complete preparation of a new, protected work zone along the almost three-mile-long project corridor.

In addition, northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) will be reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) on Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM during the week-long work zone setup.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as significant backups are expected in both directions. Under the traffic pattern, one lane of eastbound traffic will remain on the widened eastbound side, with one lane of westbound traffic on the newly-widened westbound side.

With the new pattern in place, the roadway’s center area will be rebuilt with sections of grass median, and raised curbs, turn lanes and other improvements at seven reconstructed intersections along the Section 101 corridor.

PennDOT began construction in early 2017 on the first-of-two mainline projects (Section 101) to widen and reconstruct a 6.7-mile section of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to just east of Route 452 (Market Street) in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County.

To date, PennDOT’s contractor on the Section 101 project has built two new eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as new bridges over Smithbridge Road and over Webb Creek, and substantially completed intersection improvements along the project corridor.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Under the ongoing $65.1 million Section 101 contract, PennDOT is reconstructing and widening the roadway and upgrading intersections and traffic signals on 2.5 miles of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S 1 (Baltimore Pike) to just east of Featherbed Lane/Mattson Road near Clayton Park in Concord Township, Delaware County. The work is the first of three PennDOT construction projects that will improve travel and safety on a 6.7-mile section of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway).

Design engineering continues on two additional projects (Section 102, 103) that will finish the widening and reconstruction of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from east of Clayton Park Drive through the Route 452 (Market Street) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

A fourth corridor improvement contract to replace the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) bridge over the CSX railroad and Bethel Road and complete other improvements to the adjacent Bethel Road Interchange, Section CSX, remains under design as well.

For more information and to sign up for email alerts about the project, go to us322conchester.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

