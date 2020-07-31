Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,545 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Pattern Changes at Richardsville Bridge in Jefferson County

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, there will be a traffic pattern change for the Richardsville Bridge Project located on State Route (SR) 4005 in Jefferson County. Traffic will be moved onto the Northbound lane for the duration of the next phase of construction. One-way traffic will be maintained using the temporary traffic signals and the temporary barrier that were installed previously.  Delays may be experienced while the contractor, Francis J. Palo, Inc., is resetting the temporary barrier.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Traffic Pattern Changes at Richardsville Bridge in Jefferson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.