Traffic Pattern Changes at Richardsville Bridge in Jefferson County

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, there will be a traffic pattern change for the Richardsville Bridge Project located on State Route (SR) 4005 in Jefferson County. Traffic will be moved onto the Northbound lane for the duration of the next phase of construction. One-way traffic will be maintained using the temporary traffic signals and the temporary barrier that were installed previously. Delays may be experienced while the contractor, Francis J. Palo, Inc., is resetting the temporary barrier.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

