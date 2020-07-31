​Route 220 Safety Improvement Project Continues Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be rebuilding shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###