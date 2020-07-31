PennDOT Places Speed Display Signs on Cedar Springs Road

Mifflintown, PA – Motorists traveling through Fermanagh Township, Juniata County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has placed two radar-controlled speed display signs on Route 2006 (Cedar Springs Road) near the intersection of Route 2001 (Industrial Park Road). The signs will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving. One sign faces westbound traffic approximately 500 feet before reaching the intersection and the other faces eastbound traffic approximately 1,000 feet after traveling through the intersection. The signs utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic, which are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit in this area of Route 2006 is 45 miles per hour.

Although not part of an official detour, drivers familiar with the area might use Route 2001 (Industrial Park Road) and/or Route 2006 (Cedar Springs Road) as alternate ways around the bridge project on Route 35 next to the American Legion in Mifflintown. Drivers using those roads are urged to exercise caution and observe posted speed limits. Drivers along those roads may encounter increased traffic in the area as well as traffic congestion and travel delays.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 52 percent of Juniata County crashes in 2019.

