An unlikely suspect

Cody - Last month, Worland Game Warden Matt Lentsch received a Stop Poaching tip reporting a headless deer carcass located between Manderson and Basin.  When Lentsch arrived at the location, he discovered a deer carcass with the head intact, but partially buried with dirt and vegetation, making it appear the deer was headless.

Lentsch noted bobcat tracks near the partially cached carcass and determined a bobcat was responsible for killing the deer, rather than illegal human activity.

“It is not every day that a bobcat takes a mature deer down,” Lentsch said.  “The deer was an adult doe mule deer in what seemed to be good health.”

Lentsch set a trail camera on the carcass and that night, and captured video footage of the bobcat coming back to feed on the deer.

- WGFD -

 

