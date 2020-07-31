MDC's Twin Pines Conservation Education Center set for Aug. 4 re-opening

WINONA, Mo. – From the moment the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center building closed its doors in March, staff have been focused on finding a date the facility could re-open.

That date has finally arrived. On Aug. 4, Twin Pines will re-open to the public, ending a coronavirus-forced closure that went into effect March 23. This closure – and the resulting cancellations of all of the education center’s programs – were due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Commencing with its reopening, the Twin Pines Conservation Education Center will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The hours of Twin Pine’s nearly three-mile network of trails – which remained open to the public during the building’s closure – will be sunrise to 10 p.m.

“It will feel good to be open to the public and have people at our facility again,” said Education Center Manager Reva Dow. “Re-opening Twin Pines to the public has been a gradual process and we appreciate everyone’s patience.” A limited number of indoor programming will be offered and class size will be limited so social distancing can be practiced. In alignment with state and national health recommendations, facemasks are strongly recommended for visitors and will be required to be worn by all participants of indoor programs.

“Like everyone else, we’re looking forward to the day when things will return to normal, but for now we need to continue to practice social distancing and other current health recommendations,” Dow said. Find information about monthly programs at https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=66.

Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located in Shannon County at 20086 U.S. Highway 60, 1.3 miles east of Winona. People can get more information about the facility and its programs by calling 573-325-1384.