MDC to make repairs and upgrades at Golden Valley Shooting Range near Clinton

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close the Golden Valley Shooting Range near Clinton on Monday, Aug. 10, for repairs and upgrades. MDC provides the shooting range to give the public a safe and convenient place for firearms or archery practice and recreation.

Improvements to sidewalks and replacing asphalt with concrete are among the changes planned at Golden Valley. MDC staff plans to have the project completed by the end of September.

MDC provides both staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges throughout the Kansas City region and the state. To locate a target firearm and archery range near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXp.

