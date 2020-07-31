R&B-Pop Breakout Almondmilkhunni Keeps Her Hot Girl Summer Going With Confident New Single, "damnboy"

damnboy singe artwork

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proving once and for all that she can demand it all and then some, Philadelphia singer Almondmilkhunni is back with a bold and sultry music video for her blazing new single, “damnboy.”

“I love the message of this song, because although it’s not something I have in my life right now—someone who doesn’t need to be taught how to love you—it’s basically everything I want to manifest for myself.” - Almondmilkhunni

“damnboy”—a dreamy wish-fulfillment of a song that begs for an equal partner and not a savior perfectly represents the 23-year-old singer’s years of hustle and hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears that she put into working in pursuit of making a successful, independent life for herself. Written by frequent Megan Thee Stallion and Pop Smoke collaborator Derek Milano, “damnboy” is a modern pop anthem for anyone looking to celebrate their inner boss.

The “damnboy” video, directed by Tyler Yee (A$AP Ferg, G-Eazy, Lil Yachty), follows Almondmilkhunni and her female partner-in-crime during their Thelma and Louise-style romp through the desert, complete with greaser cars, piles of cash, and seedy motels.

“I was presented with the option to have a male or female lead, and I thought it would be a really cool dynamic to have a song be lyrically about a boy but visually representing a woman/woman relationship.I felt like it was a cool representation of my bisexuality.”

“damnboy” comes on the heels of Almondmilkhunni’s “Cherry (Remix).” The original version of “Cherry” graced Spotify’s coveted “New Music Friday” playlist when it dropped earlier this year, and appears on her debut EP, Almondmilkhunni [via Electric Feel Records], a 7-song salute to the forward-thinking Latina’s humble roots and her bright future.

Though she’s only been releasing music for a year, Almondmilkhunni is already serving up silky ‘00s R&B wrapped up neatly in sleek modern production. Previous single “Bandana” cleverly samples Usher’s “U Remind Me,” which Billboard called a “swaggering kiss-off.” As Brain Bakery Magazine put it best, “Somewhere between Clairo and Doja Cat exists the energy and persona that is Almondmilkhunni.”

Notching over 2 million streams on Spotify, Almondmilkhunni is quickly becoming an undeniable force. With her self-titled EP Almondmilkhunni and “damnboy,” the must-hear singer is only just beginning her most powerful hot girl year yet.

To say Almondmilkhunni has somehow done it all already might be an understatement. The Philadelphia singer’s rapid-fire trip to the top has taken her from growing up in the church to putting herself through college by dancing/stripping, to turning heads with her bitingly funny viral social posts, to finally doing what she was always meant to do: flexing her true power as a pop-R&B disruptor. Emerging in 2019, her first two singles (“Grapefruit” [feat. Evander Griiim] & "Henni Heartbreak") racked up over 2M streams, and ultimately got her signed to Electric Feel Records.

