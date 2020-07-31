Preliminary Work on Route 322 Restoration Project Begins Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that preliminary work on a Route 322 restoration project in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, is slated to begin Monday, August 3. This project will improve ride quality and replace an aging drainage system.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Beginning Monday, August 3, the contractor will begin placing traffic control signage and surveying the work zone. The work zone begins approximately one mile before the West Decatur intersection and continues for approximately one mile after. The surveying work is not expected to impact traffic.

The contractor is scheduled to begin roadway restoration work on Monday, August 10. One lane will remain open in each direction while work is taking place. To minimize traffic impacts and back-ups, motorists will be prohibited from turning onto Route 2007 (Blue Ball Road) and Township Road 679 (Hilltop Road) at the West Decatur intersection for the duration of the project. PennDOT anticipates completing project work by mid-October.

Drivers seeking to use Blue Ball Road or Hilltop Road, will use separate detours as noted below: • To access Route 2007—Follow Route 322 westbound, Route 2034 (Link Road), Route 2051 (Drane Highway) and Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) to Route 2007. • To access Township Road 679—Follow Route 322 westbound, Route 2029 (Wallaceton Road), and Route 2034 (Clearfield Street) to Township Route 679.

Overall work consists of base repair, roadway resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $932,222 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

