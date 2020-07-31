MDOT and FHWA publish Record of Decision on I-94 modernization project in Detroit

Contact:

July 31, 2020 – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced today that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has published the necessary environmental documentation to the Federal Register for the I-94 modernization project in Detroit. With this publication, MDOT and FHWA announced they have selected an alternative, and the project has cleared certain federal environmental impact review requirements.

The decision is detailed in the I-94 Modernization Combined Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) and Record of Decision (ROD). The document explains the basis for the selected alternative and defines measures that will be incorporated into the project to mitigate potential impacts and minimize harm to the project area. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, these and other project-related documents are not available at repositories but can be viewed on the project website https://I94Detroit.org/ For those without internet access who wish to view the documentation, please contact:

Terry Stepanski, P.E. 517-241-0233 Senior Project Manager Michigan Department of Transportation 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909

With seven days advance notice, the document can be made available in alternate formats including large print, audio-file, and other languages. To request accommodations, please contact:

Monica Monsma 517-335-4381 Public Involvement Specialist/Hearings Officer Michigan Department of Transportation 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909

A previous Record of Decision (ROD) was issued in December 2005. This allowed MDOT to proceed with detailed engineering reports and preliminary design documents. In summer 2015, MDOT hosted open houses in Detroit where feedback gathered from the public focused primarily on enhanced local neighborhood connectivity. MDOT elicited members of the Detroit Planning and Development Department to assist in further developing connectivity improvements over the freeway, which included 2016 workshops to review neighborhood mobility and future visions for city residents. This resulted in modifications to the original design and launched a supplemental environmental study in July 2017.

The purpose of the I-94 modernization project is to improve safety, local connectivity, and mobility along seven miles of the freeway between Conner Avenue and I-96. The project will address structural and operational deficiencies along the corridor.

Issuance of the ROD will allow MDOT to proceed with final design engineering, property acquisition, and construction. Currently, major roadwork is expected to begin in 2023.

