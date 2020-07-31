US-131 resurfacing north of Cadillac starts Aug. 6

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Wexford

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITY: Cadillac

START DATE: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.8 million to repave (mill and resurface) 7.3 miles of northbound and southbound US-131 from Boon Road in Cadillac to Old US-131 south of Manton.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic shifts on US-131. No work will be permitted on northbound US-131 on Fridays.

The on and off ramps at Boon Road will each be closed for one day while they are repaved. The schedule is tentative and weather-dependent: - Southbound off ramp, Thursday, Aug. 6 - Southbound on ramp, Friday, Aug. 7 - Northbound off ramp, Saturday, Aug. 8 - Northbound on ramp, Monday, Aug. 10

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.