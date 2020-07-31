Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 1535 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Hill Road, Charlotte, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI-D #2

ACCUSED: Morrigan Neela-Stock

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/30/2020 at approximately 1535 hours, the Vermont State

Police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The operator, Morrigan

Neela-Stock (29) of Shelburne, displayed signs of impairment. Further

investigation found Neela-Stock under the influence of drugs. She was placed

under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for

processing. Neela-Stock was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden

Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.