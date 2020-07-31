Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 1535 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Hill Road, Charlotte, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI-D #2
ACCUSED: Morrigan Neela-Stock
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/30/2020 at approximately 1535 hours, the Vermont State
Police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The operator, Morrigan
Neela-Stock (29) of Shelburne, displayed signs of impairment. Further
investigation found Neela-Stock under the influence of drugs. She was placed
under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for
processing. Neela-Stock was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden
Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.