Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,746 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller                          

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/30/2020 1535 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Hill Road, Charlotte, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI-D #2

 

ACCUSED:  Morrigan Neela-Stock                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/30/2020 at approximately 1535 hours, the Vermont State

Police conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The operator, Morrigan

Neela-Stock (29) of Shelburne, displayed signs of impairment. Further

investigation found Neela-Stock under the influence of drugs. She was placed

under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for

processing. Neela-Stock was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden

Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.