Monthly Economic Indicators – June 2020

These monthly reports contain data on labor force and unemployment, wage and salary jobs, general fund tax revenue, building permits, single-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals.

Historic Monthly Data (spreadsheet format)

Current Economic Conditions Charts

DBEDT Data Warehouse

The non-monthly series, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ State Personal Income and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Urban Hawaii Consumer Price Index (CPI) may be found in the Income and Prices section of the Quarterly Statistical and Economic Report page or you may use the links above.

Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI) through June 2020 was released on July 30, 2020, including the seasonally-adjusted labor force-unemployment (LAUS) data for Honolulu and Maui.

Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI) through July 2020 will be released on/about August 27, 2020.

NOTE:  Today’s MEI 2020-06 data will be available via Current Economic Conditions and Data Warehouse as the upload protocol permits.

COVID-19: Effects on the Economy

