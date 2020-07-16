2020-07-16 19:38:50.443 Imperial Man Gifted $50,000 Scratchers Ticket

2020-07-16 19:38:50.443

Brandon Charboneau of Imperial was recently gifted a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Cash” Scratchers ticket as an early birthday present. After scratching the ticket, Charboneau discovered that the ticket was a $50,000 top-prize winner.

“I’m still in disbelief,” he said after claiming his prize.

Charboneau’s winning ticket was purchased at Walmart, 650 S. Truman Blvd., in Festus.

“Crossword Cash” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $8.6 million in remaining prizes, including six additional top prizes of $50,000.

More than $30.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes was awarded to players in Jefferson County in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $3.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.8 million of Missouri Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. To see a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.