Doctors On Call Maui to Offer Drive Up Rapid COVID-19 Testing
This quick affordable test will provide residents the opportunity to take the appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves.”LAHAINA, MAUI, HI, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, will be administering drive up COVID-19 testing at their clinic located in the Times Shopping Plaza in Honokowai on Saturday, August 8, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. With safety in mind, patients are asked to remain in their car where a nurse will conduct the test.
The Rapid COVID-19 test is only available on Maui at Doctors On Call. This accurate, rapid test provides COVID-19 results to patients in 15 minutes. The cost will be $63, paid at the time of service.
“This quick affordable test will provide residents the opportunity to take the appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves,” stated Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call.
“The Quidel Rapid Test is a game changer. It is FDA approved and has an accuracy rate comparable to the PCR test. It is ideal for quickly identifying COVID Positive individuals in the workplace, in schools, and in the community,” said Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui.
Here are the specific details:
What: Drive up Rapid COVID-19 testing
When: Saturday, August 8th, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Where: Doctors On Call, Times Shopping Plaza, 3350 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Ste 211, Lahaina, HI 96761
How: To be tested, drive to the parking lot at Time Shopping Plaza, call the office (808-667-7676) and press 0 to request the test, wait in your car for our staff to come to you.
Bring: Valid I.D., Health Insurance Card, credit card for payment of $63.
Next: Doctors On Call will call you with your results in approximately 15 minutes.
Preregistration:
Testing slots are limited. Preregistration is advised. In order to do so, go to docmaui.com to register. You will be directed to the registration site. Once registered, print the COVID-19 registration packet. Email the completed forms along with a copy of your driver’s license/valid I.D. and insurance card to rapidcovidtest@docmaui.com. If registered, you may bring the forms to the testing site. If you are unable to complete the forms, call 808-758-5408 and leave a detailed message including your name, phone number and date of birth. We will return your call before the testing.
Rapid COVID-19 testing will also be available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. starting August 10th.
For more information go to: docmaui.com
