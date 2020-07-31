The QuadGrill: The Next Page in Charcoal Grilling History

How one grill is making history in the world of charcoal grilling.

DECATUR, GA, US, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While charcoal has been made since ancient times, it was not until the 1890s when a Pennsylvanian entrepreneur named Ellsworth B. A. Zwoyer invented and patented the charcoal briquette, producing it at his fuel company. It was not until the 1920s, however, that the charcoal briquette was further popularized by Henry Ford. When Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and Harvey Firestone would take drives out into the country, they would be accompanied by the Ford grill, which cost only $1 at the time.

The modernization of charcoal is largely credited to E. G. Kingsford, who Ford was related to and employed. Kingsford was responsible for setting up a sawmill for the wood needed in the production of the Model T. With a large amount of wood left over as scrap during the production process, Ford was looking for a way to capitalize on the remnants. Kingsford suggested that they build a charcoal plant next to the sawmill, selling the charcoal at dealerships alongside the Ford grill.

With the Great Depression nearing, it wasn’t until after World War II that outdoor grilling took off. With soldiers returning from war and purchasing tract homes in the suburbs, affluent Americans moved en masse from the cities to the suburbs. With backyards large enough for gatherings of family and friends, charcoal grilling became a symbol of leisure that was widely adopted across the country.

Meanwhile, a man named George Stephens was working, as a metalworker, for the Weber Buoy Company in Chicago. Stephens, an avid outdoor griller, wanted a grill with a cover. In 1951 he solved his problem by cutting a buoy in half and creating what would become the ubiquitous Weber Kettle. Seven years later, the Weber-Stephens Company was manufacturing tens of thousands of charcoal grills that would become the iconic tool for suburban grillers. In the 60s, GIs returning from the war in Southeast Asia brought back the “Mushi-kamado” rice steamer, which they fashioned into grills. Those rice cookers became the outdoor smoker/ovens we now call kamados, aka “Big Green Egg”/”Kamado Joe”.

With the advent of gas grills, the demand for convenience increased and charcoal companies started adding petroleum fuels to the briquettes to make them easier to light. This only served to sour the demand for charcoal, as the foul-smelling fuel left a bad taste in the mouths of charcoal grillers who gave up the great flavors that only can be had with charcoal and turned to gas grills throughout the 80s and 90s as a convenient alternative.

Despite the rise in popularity of the gas grill, the original lump charcoal (without the petroleum accelerant) has made a comeback through the 2000s. As the “foodie” movement has spread, more people are seeking to authentically create ethnic foods, which has led to a resurgence in the demand for charcoal grilling. Conscientiously sourced curated lump charcoal gives food the authentic flavor that can only be achieved with wood char.

The next page in the history of charcoal grilling begins with the patented QuadGrill, a next-generation charcoal grill developed by long-time foodies, Ray and Luchi Palermo. With the revolutionary heavy carbon steel grate and temperatures over 900°F, even a novice can achieve steakhouse-quality steaks, Napolitano pizza, Spanish paella, Bulgogi beef, jambalaya, asado, and robatayaki in their own backyard. The QuadGrill is engineered for a lifetime of perfect grilling. Quad looks and cooks like nothing you've ever seen!

The Evolution