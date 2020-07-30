Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Court Blocking Implementation of Federal Public Charge Rule During Pandemic

“We are heartened by yesterday’s federal court ruling blocking implementation of the federal public charge rule during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one should have to fear for their immigration status when seeking vital assistance during this public health emergency and time of economic disruption.

We at the California Health and Human Services Agency are committed to building a California that is inclusive of all our neighbors. Now more than ever before we must work with local communities, as well as our public, private, faith, and educational partners to make California a healthy, vibrant, inclusive place to live, play, work, and learn.

Please view the updated fact sheet to reflect yesterday’s ruling and we will update as needed if there are further court orders.

As a reminder, each of us has the power to turn this virus around by deciding to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, limit gatherings and wash our hands. Let’s do it for our loved ones, our neighbors and our community. Let’s do it for each other.

For more information and resources related to COVID-19, please visit our website at covid19.ca.gov. For questions regarding this ruling and the public charge rule, a list of nonprofit organizations qualified to provide assistance to individuals is available on the California Department of Social Services website.”

