KDWPT Commission to Host Virtual Meeting August 20

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) Commission will conduct a public meeting on Aug. 20, 2020, through a Zoom video conference. The public is encouraged to participate in the meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m., recesses at 5 p.m., and reconvenes at 6:30 p.m. for a public hearing. Time will be set aside for public comment on non-agenda items at the beginning of both the afternoon and evening sessions, and members of the public will have opportunities to provide comment on agenda items throughout the meeting.

Interested parties may participate in the Aug. 20 meeting through one of three following methods:

A) Log Into Zoom

Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItcO6uqTwtHdZHP2WeX4TDdA8_RkwiFyR8. Register by entering your first and last name, and email address. Once registered, you will be provided a link to “join the meeting.” Visitors will be muted upon entering the meeting. To comment or ask a question, use the “raise hand” feature or type into the chat area.

B) Call In

Call: 1-877-853-5257 When a meeting ID is requested, enter: 96077677772# When a participant ID is requested, enter: # For comments or questions, email: kdwpt.kdwptinfo@ks.gov

C) Watch Live Video/Audio Stream

Individuals may watch a live video/audio stream of the meeting on https://ksoutdoors.com/commission-meeting

The afternoon session will begin with an agency and state fiscal status report, followed by a general discussion on big game regulations.

A series of workshop topics – items that may be voted on at a future commission meeting – will follow, including: 2021-2022 turkey regulations, park regulations, fishing regulations, public land cabin rates, and falconry regulations.

The Commission will recess by 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to vote on electronic records for fur dealers and the use of thermal imaging and night vision equipment while coyote hunting.

If necessary, the Commission will reconvene at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 through the same Zoom link to complete any unfinished business. Should this occur, time will again be set aside for public comment on non-agenda items.

Information about the Commission, including the Aug. 20 meeting agenda and briefing book, can be downloaded at https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next KDWPT Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka.

