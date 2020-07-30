Fatal Crash on SR-132 MM 42

Media Alert

Thursday July 30, 2020

At 0842 hours on July 30th, 2020, the driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling east on SR 132 (Nephi Canyon) near mile marker 42. The driver drove off the right side of the road. He overcorrected coming back onto the roadway, crossing both travel lanes and off the westbound shoulder. As the explorer traveled off the road, the vehicle started to roll, it rolled several times landing on its top. Both the diver and passenger were seat belted in the vehicle. The driver died at the crash scene, the passenger sustained critical injuries and was flown via air ambulance from the scene to a local area hospital.

