Georgians Rediscover Georgia Amid COVID-19
We are thrilled that our guests are rediscovering what it is to be a Georgian”SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many states throughout the U.S. are still working through coronavirus lockdown stages, Georgia has been open since May. This means that over the past couple of months, Georgians have had the state relatively to themselves. And many citizens are taking advantage of the little to no tourists in many of Georgia’s usually popular destinations.
Every summer when the schools are out, tourists and their children from all over the country and world flock to Georgia’s beaches, state parks, and historic sites. During this time, many Georgians travel north for cooler weather or abroad for a vacation. However, most states and countries that are still locked down have restrictions on people traveling from open states like Georgia. So that finally leaves Georgians with the opportunity and time to savor all that this great state has to offer.
“At first we were worried about filling our rentals and rooms this summer,” said Atlanta-based developer and hotelier, Charlton Claxton. “But our occupancy rates have been pleasantly high in all our markets: Atlanta, Savannah, Tybee Island, and even the North Carolina mountains.” The 33-year-old hotelier is known to be somewhat of a Willy Wonka style developer, dreaming up fantastic residential and hospitality properties throughout the state.
Claxton attributes the high occupancy rates to Georgians who are still traveling but just locally. Many Savannahians have chosen to vacation in Atlanta for a more urban, big-city experience. While Atlantians are heading to Tybee Island to soak up the sun and also check out Savannah on the way.
“We are thrilled that our guests are rediscovering what it is to be a Georgian,” explained Claxton. “So many residents don’t know what they have been missing right in their own backyard!”
In Atlanta, the Georgia Aquarium and Botanical Garden are can’t-miss spots currently experiencing low attendance. While in Savannah, Forsyth Park and the Historic District, usually packed with out-of-towners, are now wide-open for locals to enjoy.
And for the outdoor enthusiasts, Georgia has countless state parks excellent for hiking and picnicking. Right outside the Atlanta metro area is Panola Mountain and Sweetwater Creek, easily accessible from the city. And Savannah boasts Wormsloe and Skidaway Island state parks within city limits. “Wormsloe Plantation is my favorite state park near Savannah, or if you’re looking for a more rural adventure, you won’t be disappointed with some piney woods hiking in George L Smith State park in the small town of Twin City” says Claxton, whom grew up roaming the piney woods and coastal plains of South Georgia.
“No matter what you’re looking for in a vacation - exploring the great outdoors, learning about historic landmarks, or simply escaping to the beach, Georgians can still experience a true vacation in their home state,” declared Claxton.
