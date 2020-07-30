Hwy 63 pavement repairs east of Hwy 52 will delay traffic for one week beginning Aug. 3 (July 30,2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hwy 63 (75th St. NW) motorists should be prepared for one week of traffic delays beginning on Aug. 3, while pavement is repaired between Hwy 52 and 18th Avenue Northwest north of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT maintenance workers will repairing the pavement east of Hwy 52 on Hwy 63 (75th St. NW) at the east end of the four-lane portion as it turns to two-lane traffic. The work area will have temporary traffic signal that will stop motorists in one direction, while traffic from the other direction travels through the single lane in the work zone. The signal will allow traffic to continue to move through the work zone on one lane.

Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 7, weather permitting.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to: