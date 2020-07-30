Local Developer & Hotelier Investing in and Restoring Historic Properties
You can spend time in a curated space with a real sense of history and charm
You can spend time in a curated space with a real sense of history and charm”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to real estate, shiny and new isn’t always a plus. In cities across the country, some of the most enviable homes were built in the early 1900s or earlier. Many buyers refuse to reckon with the realities of living in an older home, such as smaller rooms and less insulation. But others see historic properties as being filled with the kind of detailing and personality they appreciate and even profit from.
— Charlton Claxton
For Georgia-based developer and hotelier, Charlton Claxton, historic homes offer his company the opportunity to invest in affordable properties while helping to beautify and preserve cities like Savannah.
“When our guests come to historic cities like Savannah, that have been around for nearly three centuries, they want to stay in a home or hotel that represents that historical integrity,” explained Claxton. “Why stay in a new, cheap build when you can spend time in a curated space with a real sense of history and charm.”
Claxton and his family company have carved a niche out for themselves in the housing and hospitality markets. Having been the first group to craft sale/leaseback financial deals in which the company sells newly renovated homes or boutique hotels to 3rd party investors who leases the properties back to the family owned company for them to operate as housing or hospitality operations.
“You’d be surprised how a fresh coat of paint, elegant light fixtures, and sophisticated hardware throughout a home can really make guests feel like they are living in the lap of luxury,” said Claxton. “It’s important that we maintain the integrity of the historic homes while also staying trendy.”
When asked about a starting point for those interested in buying a property to begin their preservation journey, Charlton was quick to say “I would certainly recommend anyone interested in bringing a historic property back to life, to begin looking at your own state’s historic preservation trust, such as here in Georgia… We have the Georgia Trust For Historic Preservation. This is an amazing organization full of dedicated individuals whom work tirelessly throughout the state to protect our history. Occasionally they will bring properties to market to try to find buyers to save them. I strong suggest anyone start by checking out their website!"
Kathrine Cupp
Publicist
+1 888-316-1479
email us here