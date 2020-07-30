Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BOX CULVERT INSTALLATION IN PERKINS COUNTY

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872

 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 10, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin installing a box culvert on Highway 75, at mile marker 225, south of Lodgepole.  

The work involves the replacement of three old culverts with one new box culvert.

Motorists can expect a gravel surface and traffic reduced to one lane controlled with temporary traffic signals. Flaggers will also be used as needed. An 11-foot width restriction will also be in effect at this location.

The prime contractor on this $1.48 million-dollar project is Mainline Contracting, Inc. from Rapid City. Several culvert repairs and replacements have already been completed under this contract. 

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

BOX CULVERT INSTALLATION IN PERKINS COUNTY

