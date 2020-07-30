The Nation’s Public Health Experts to America: Donate Plasma

Under the leadership of President Trump, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its top public health officials, today released a series of public service announcements (PSAs) and announced over $8 million in digital, radio, and out-of-home advertisements to support a broader Trump Administration effort imploring Americans to donate their plasma and help save lives. The PSA campaign seeks to dramatically increase donations of convalescent plasma by the end of August in the whole-of-America fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the Trump Administration has been expanding access to convalescent plasma as a promising investigational treatment,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 have a key role to play by donating plasma with antibodies that have the potential to save lives and help beat the virus. All Americans can help spread the word: If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, you can help join the fight by donating plasma, because the fight is in us.”

“This important campaign is making it easier to find FDA licensed donor centers and hospitals across the country where you can donate plasma safely,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn. “My sincerest thanks go out to all of the people nationwide who have already donated plasma to support others in their fight against virus. If you have recovered from COVID-19, you can literally help save lives by donating plasma. I want to encourage all Americans to consider donating blood or plasma—not just today, but any day.”

The plasma of individuals who have recovered from an infection like COVID-19 may contain antibodies made by the immune system that can neutralize or kill the virus. Convalescent plasma therapy provides antibodies from those who have recovered from the virus to people who have recently contracted the virus so they may be better able to fight it off. Some data suggest that convalescent plasma may have a role in treating COVID-19, but more studies are needed. These studies will require the help of Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 who are willing to donate their plasma. That is why the nation’s leading public health experts have released these new videos, in a campaign calling on Americans to take action.

The message to Americans is simple:

If you have recovered from COVID-19 after a confirmed test for the virus and have had no symptoms for at least two weeks, find a location to donate plasma;

There are thousands of locations around the country where you can donate.

Donation locations can be found by visiting coronavirus.gov.

The PSAs include:

Alex. M. Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, Commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Dr. Janet Woodcock, Senior Advisor to the Commissioner, FDA

Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Dr. Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, HHS

Dr. Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Download the videos and audio file of the PSAs

The billboards will run through the end of August.

As COVID-19 disrupts daily life and threatens the health and well-being of individuals across America, the Trump Administration will continue to educate and bring to bear all tools at our disposable to defeat this pandemic. Everyone has a role to play in this fight. Whether it’s social distancing, wearing masks, following federal, state and local guidelines or as these new PSAs urge, donating plasma.

For the latest information on HHS efforts to fight COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.