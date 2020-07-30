New Haven Barracks- Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @ 2142 hours

STREET: West Shore Road

TOWN: Salisbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterhouse Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, Dry Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Logan Marsano

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? N/A

HELMET: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: UNK

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: UNK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled due to damages

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injuries to Lower Extremities

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center/ UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 29, 2020, at approximately 2142 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motorcycle crash located on West Shore Road in the Town of Salisbury. The operator was initially transported to Porter Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash, and later transported to UVM Medical Center for further care.

Preliminary investigation indicated that OP #1 was traveling northbound on West Shore Road and attempted to pass another motor vehicle traveling northbound at that time. While doing so, OP #1 exited the southbound lane of travel, losing control of the vehicle, and subsequently colliding with a stone wall.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue, the Middlebury Police Department, and Middlebury Heavy Rescue.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Jacqueline June

Ve​rmont State Police

Troop B- New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)453-7918