New Haven Barracks- Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501901
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/29/20 @ 2142 hours
STREET: West Shore Road
TOWN: Salisbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterhouse Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, Dry Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Logan Marsano
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? N/A
HELMET: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: UNK
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: UNK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled due to damages
INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injuries to Lower Extremities
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center/ UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 29, 2020, at approximately 2142 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motorcycle crash located on West Shore Road in the Town of Salisbury. The operator was initially transported to Porter Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash, and later transported to UVM Medical Center for further care.
Preliminary investigation indicated that OP #1 was traveling northbound on West Shore Road and attempted to pass another motor vehicle traveling northbound at that time. While doing so, OP #1 exited the southbound lane of travel, losing control of the vehicle, and subsequently colliding with a stone wall.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue, the Middlebury Police Department, and Middlebury Heavy Rescue.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
