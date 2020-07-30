Bridge Rehabilitation Begins on Field Station Road in Lewis Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – A Bridge rehabilitation and preservation project will begin Monday, August 3 on Route 1004 (Field Station Road), Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The bridge spans over Lycoming Creek and will be closed for seven days for crews to preform maintenance.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will complete the rehabilitation and preservation project. This is part of a $1 million project which includes preservation to multiple bridges in the county.

A detour using Route 14, Route 1006 (Slacks Run Road) in Lewis and Cascade Townships and Route 1001 (Flannigan Road / Rose Valley Road) in Cascade and Gamble Townships will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed on Sunday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists should slow down and expect travel delays.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

